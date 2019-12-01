Loading articles...

1 dead, several injured in 30-vehicle collision in Kingston

Last Updated Dec 1, 2019 at 5:48 pm EST

Ontario Provincial Police patch

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person is dead and several others were injured in a massive 30-vehicle collision in Kingston on Sunday.

The collisions happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near the Joyceville Road exit around 3:30 p.m.

Other people who were stranded on the road have been taken to a warming centre in Kingston as the investigation continues.

The 401 westbound is shutdown from Joyceville exit 632 to Highway 15.

A winter weather travel advisory is still active in Kingston with up to 15 cm of snow expected by tonight.

 

 

Alpha_Mora

RIP. Travel advisories exist for a reason.

December 01, 2019 at 6:59 pm
