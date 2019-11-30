Loading articles...

UN tries to cut numbers at EU-funded migrant centre in Libya

CAIRO — The U.N. refugee agency is working to cut the number of migrants staying at an overcrowded transit centre in Libya’s capital.

Charlie Yaxley, an UNCHR spokesman, tells The Associated Press Saturday that “the situation is very difficult” as the centre is at about twice its capacity, with some 1,200 migrants.

The UNCHR is asking those refugees not registered with the agency to leave the European Union-funded facility. The surrounding areas of Tripoli have been the scene of fighting between armed factions since April.

According to a document obtained by the AP, the agency says it’ll phase out food distribution for the unregistered migrants, including dozens of tuberculosis patients, from Jan. 1.

Libya is a major waypoint for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East to Europe.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

