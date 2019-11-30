Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick's Day parades
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 30, 2019 3:29 pm EST
Andrew Scheer’s second-in-command has apologized after comparing the Conservative leader’s decision not to march in a Pride parade to choosing not to take part in a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Leona Alleslev, who was named the Tories’ deputy leader earlier this week, made the comments on an episode of the CBC News radio show “The House” that aired this morning.
When asked if she had an issue with Scheer not attending Pride parades, Alleslev replied that politicians aren’t asked if they marched in a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Alleslev apologized for the comment on Twitter this afternoon, saying she did not intend to make “erroneous and hurtful comparisons.”
In another tweet, she said she’s committed to being a progressive voice and ensuring equal opportunity exists in the Conservative party.
Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal MP in 2015 in the Toronto area, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in September of last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2019.
The Canadian Press
