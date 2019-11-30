Loading articles...

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick's Day parades

Andrew Scheer’s second-in-command has apologized after comparing the Conservative leader’s decision not to march in a Pride parade to choosing not to take part in a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Leona Alleslev, who was named the Tories’ deputy leader earlier this week, made the comments on an episode of the CBC News radio show “The House” that aired this morning.

When asked if she had an issue with Scheer not attending Pride parades, Alleslev replied that politicians aren’t asked if they marched in a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Alleslev apologized for the comment on Twitter this afternoon, saying she did not intend to make “erroneous and hurtful comparisons.”

In another tweet, she said she’s committed to being a progressive voice and ensuring equal opportunity exists in the Conservative party.

Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal MP in 2015 in the Toronto area, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in September of last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Troubles CLEARED from WB 401 approaching Kennedy in the transfer to collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Retweeted @michellemackey: Here we go! Freezing rain warnings have now been issued. Sunday will be a mess on the roads #ONstorm @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more