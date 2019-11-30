Loading articles...

The Latest: 3 children missing in Arizona after heavy rains

CHICAGO — The Latest on powerful holiday weekend storm (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Authorities in central Arizona are searching for three children missing after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek amid dangerous, wintry weather that bedeviled drivers across large swaths of the western U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday four other children and two adults who were in the vehicle swept away in Tonto Creek have been rescued from a small island and the bank of the creek in Tonto National Park northeast of Phoenix.

A powerful storm from California is moving east toward the Midwest, where it is expected to bring intensifying snow and ice during the year’s busiest travel weekend.

One weather-related death was reported in South Dakota.

___

7 a.m.

A powerful storm making its way east from California is expected to bring intensifying snow and ice to the Midwest during the year’s busiest travel weekend.

The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to drop 6 to 12 inches of snow from the northern Plains states into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

High winds and ice are expected to make travel almost impossible in some places.

Before moving east, the storm caused the death of at least one person in South Dakota and closed highways in the western U.S., affecting travellers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Forecasters warn that people travelling throughout the weekend should be aware of the storm’s effects.

The storm is expected to hit northeastern states on Sunday, bringing freezing rain and snow.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Avenue Rd collectors, blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:42 AM
Retweeted @eppman: The “stache” has grown on me, but it’s coming off later today (and, there will be much rejoicing). Thanks for your Movember…
Latest Weather
Read more