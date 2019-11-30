Loading articles...

The Latest: 1 child found dead along creek; 2 missing

PAYSON, Ariz. — The Latest on children missing in an Arizona creek (all times local):

12:32 p.m.

Authorities say one of three young children missing after a truck was swept away while trying to cross a runoff-swollen creek in Arizona has been found dead.

Gila County sheriff’s Lt. Virgil Dodd said a 5-year-old boy’s body was found Saturday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometres) downstream and that the search continued for the other two missing children.

Dodd said two adults and two children were rescued Friday from locations along Tonto Creek near the community of Tonto Basin.

Officials previously said two adults and four children were rescued Friday.

Dodd said authorities don’t know why the truck’s driver ignored barricades and warning signs at the closed crossing.

___

9 a.m.

Authorities are searching for three children missing after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that emergency personnel and law enforcement helicopters on Friday rescued six other people who also were in the vehicle swept away in Tonto Creek.

The office said one adult and four children were rescued from an island and the other adult was on the creek’s bank when rescued.

Tonto Creek is about 55 miles (88 kilometres) northeast of Phoenix.

Sheriff’s Deputy Phil Smith told azfamily.com that the Sheriff’s Office closed the creek crossing and others in the area several hours before the vehicle tried to cross.

Smith said the creek only flows during storm runoff.

The Associated Press

