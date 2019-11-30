Loading articles...

Streetcar service resumes on Queen Street

Last Updated Nov 30, 2019 at 7:50 am EST

File image of a streetcar in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

The TTC says streetcar service is making its come back to Queen Street today.

The transit authority made the announcement early Saturday morning.

Earlier this week service on Queen was completely shut down following the discovery of damaged brakes on streetcars using that stretch.

Crews had been inspecting tracks along the route since Wednesday and expected that would continue until Monday, at the earliest.

The inspection wrapped up early, but its still not clear exactly caused the brake damage.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:02 AM
Quite a bit if snow (5-15cm) and freezing rain (1-3mm) in the forecast for the GTA Sunday. Today is the day to run…
Latest Weather
Read more