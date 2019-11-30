Loading articles...

Relic from Jesus’ manger arrives at Bethlehem new home

Christian clergymen carry a wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger at the Notre Dame church in Jerusalem, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Christians are celebrating the return to the Holy Land of a tiny wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger nearly 1,400 years after it was sent to Rome as a gift to the pope. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian Territory — A tiny wooden relic believed to have been part of Jesus’ manger has returned to its permanent home in the biblical city of Bethlehem 1,400 years after it was sent to Rome as a gift to the pope.

Sheathed in an ornate case, cheerful crowds greeted the relic Saturday with much fanfare before it entered the Franciscan Church of St. Catherine next to the Church of the Nativity, the West Bank holy site where tradition says Jesus was born.

The return of the relic by the Vatican coincides with Advent, a four-week period leading up to Christmas.

The Palestinians welcomed the relic as a spirit-lifting occasion as Bethlehem braced for Christmas, where pilgrims from around the world flock to the city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:02 AM
Quite a bit if snow (5-15cm) and freezing rain (1-3mm) in the forecast for the GTA Sunday. Today is the day to run…
Latest Weather
Read more