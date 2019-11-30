Loading articles...

Protesters in Algeria march in favour of government

An Algerian woman holds a banner reading "No to foreign interference" during a march against EU interference into Algeria's policy, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Algiers after the European Parliament on Thursday condemned the grim reality of human rights in Algeria. The march was a show of support for the government and Algeria's army chief Gen.Ahmed Gaid Salah. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou)

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian citizens in support of the government have taken to the streets in demonstrations in several cities across the North African country to show their support for next month’s elections.

The Dec. 12 poll has been decried by members of a long-running nationwide protest movement who’ve been protesting each Friday since mid-February against the status quo and forced president Abdelaziz Bouteflika out of power in April.

Saturday’s protests, with some several thousand participants, are the largest pro-government demonstrations of their kind seen in Algeria. They were organized by the General Union of Algerian Workers, or UGTA.

They are, however, much smaller than the Friday protests that reject the elections over fears they will be rigged in favour of the old regime.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Avenue Rd collectors, blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:42 AM
Retweeted @eppman: The “stache” has grown on me, but it’s coming off later today (and, there will be much rejoicing). Thanks for your Movember…
Latest Weather
Read more