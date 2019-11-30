Police looking for 'elopee' missing from Queen and Ossington

Toronto police are looking for a man they describe as an “elopee” who went missing from the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area on Friday.

Patrick Campbell, 30, was last seen in the area around 5 p.m.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with short black hair and a thin beard. He was wearing a black do-rag, green coat, black pants and grey shoes when he went missing.

Police say Campbell was found not criminally responsible for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The public is advised not to approach him if seen.