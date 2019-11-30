Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ohio zoo celebrates polar bear birth, monitors cub’s care
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 30, 2019 8:44 am EST
POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio zoo is celebrating the birth of a polar bear cub.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says the cub was born early Thursday morning to 13-year-old Aurora.
The zoo says polar bear newborns have a low survival rate in their early weeks. Employees are monitoring the cub’s care using cameras in a private den area.
Officials say the cub has been nursing, and Aurora is attentive. The bears are expected to remain out of public view until spring.
Aurora has three surviving offspring from previous litters. Those bears now live at zoos in Utah, Maryland and Wisconsin.
The newest cub was sired by a 20-year-old bear named Lee. He was moved to Columbus from the Denver Zoo a year ago under a species survival plan recommendation.
