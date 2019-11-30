Loading articles...

Ohio zoo celebrates polar bear birth, monitors cub’s care

POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio zoo is celebrating the birth of a polar bear cub.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says the cub was born early Thursday morning to 13-year-old Aurora.

The zoo says polar bear newborns have a low survival rate in their early weeks. Employees are monitoring the cub’s care using cameras in a private den area.

Officials say the cub has been nursing, and Aurora is attentive. The bears are expected to remain out of public view until spring.

Aurora has three surviving offspring from previous litters. Those bears now live at zoos in Utah, Maryland and Wisconsin.

The newest cub was sired by a 20-year-old bear named Lee. He was moved to Columbus from the Denver Zoo a year ago under a species survival plan recommendation.

The Associated Press

