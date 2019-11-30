Loading articles...

New York City’s new police commissioner starts Sunday

NEW YORK — It’s a changing of the guard at the top of the nation’s largest police department.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea succeeds James O’Neill on Sunday as commissioner of the New York Police Department.

The 62-year-old O’Neill is retiring after 36 years with the department, the last three as commissioner.

He won’t be out of work long. He starts Monday as global security chief at credit card giant Visa Inc.

The 50-year-old Shea started as a Bronx patrolman in 1991 and gained prominence in the department as a crime stats guru.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s “one of the best-prepared” incoming commissioners the city has seen.

As commissioner, Shea will have to contend with looming bail reforms, pressure to reduce arrests and dissent among some of the department’s 36,000 officers.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: Here we go! Freezing rain warnings have now been issued. Sunday will be a mess on the roads #ONstorm @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more