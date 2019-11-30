Loading articles...

More bodies from capsized migrant ship are reported found

ROME — The Italian news agency ANSA says Italy’s coast guard has recovered seven bodies from the capsizing of a migrant boat a week ago and spotted at least eight others.

The coast guard didn’t immediately respond to a request to confirm the report that its divers on Saturday removed seven corpses from the waters off Lampedusa island and sighted others on the seabed.

Coast guard crew rescued 149 migrants from the Mediterranean waters on Nov. 23 when their boat overturned in choppy seas off the southern Italian island. Searchers found five bodies the next day.

Survivors told rescuers about 20 migrants were missing from the boat, which had been launched by Libya-based human traffickers.

Thousands of people fleeing poverty or violence in their homelands try to reach Europe by sea.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:02 AM
Quite a bit if snow (5-15cm) and freezing rain (1-3mm) in the forecast for the GTA Sunday. Today is the day to run…
Latest Weather
Read more