Israeli army shoots dead Palestinian teen in West Bank
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 30, 2019 3:13 pm EST
HEBRON, Palestinian Territory — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops have shot and killed a teenager near the West Bank city of Hebron.
The ministry on Saturday identified the youth as Badawi Masalmeh, 18, adding that Israeli soldiers took his body.
The Israeli military said its forces spotted three people hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles on a nearby route and fired at them. The two others were arrested.
Tension has simmered in the West Bank in recent years, where 700,000 Israelis live in settlements across the territory that Israel captured during the 1967 Mideast war.
Earlier this month, the Trump administration said the settlements don’t violate international law, reversing decades of policy and angering the Palestinians who claim the territory as part of a future state.
The Associated Press
