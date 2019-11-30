Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran opposition leader compares supreme leader to shah
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 30, 2019 8:17 am EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A website long associated with detained opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi has quoted him as comparing a crackdown on protesters under Iran’s supreme leader to another carried out under the country’s ousted shah.
The comments published Saturday represent some of the harshest yet attributed to Mousavi, a 77-year-old politician whose disputed election loss in 2009 led to widespread protests before being put down by security forces.
The foreign website Kaleme quoted Mousavi as comparing the crackdown on gasoline price protesters under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to when soldiers of the shah opened fire on protesters in 1978, which fueled the unrest that led to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Mousavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard, remain under house arrest in their home down an alleyway near Khamenei’s official residence in Tehran.