Loading articles...

Highways reopen as Arizona high country recovers from storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona continues to recover from a major snowstorm, with additional highways reopening Saturday and power being restored to a town just outside Grand Canyon National Park.

Coconino County officials say power was restored overnight in Tusayan, and the American Red Cross closed a shelter in the park where 82 people stayed overnight.

The state Department of Transportation said highways reopened Saturday included State Route 87 between Payson and State Route 260 and SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87.

However, ADOT said drivers should expect snow-packed and icy road conditions on many routes in Arizona’s high country.

Segments of Interstate 17 and 40 that were closed because of the storm were reopened Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said Flagstaff received up to 19 inches (48 centimetres)of snow.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Fourth collision on the highways right now. This is WB 401 at Bayview collectors, in the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
4°C is the average high. Today's high -1°C feeling like -6. Regardless of the cold, today is still the best day of…
Latest Weather
Read more