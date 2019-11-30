Loading articles...

Guilty verdicts in College Street Bar trial

Gavin MacMillan, 41, and Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31 (in collared shirt) are both charged with gang sexual assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Two men have been found guilty in connection with the 2016 sexual assault of a woman at the College Street Bar.

After four days of deliberation, a jury has found the bar’s former owner Gavin MacMillan and manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco guilty of gang sexual assault and administering a stupefying drug.

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges of forcible confinement for both men.

Carrasco was also found not guilty of two additional charges sexual assault that were alleged to have happened at the bar and later at his home the next morning.

MacMillan and Carrasco had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The central issue in question throughout the trail is whether the complainant consented to the sexual acts and whether she had the capacity to consent.

MacMillan and Currasco both testified that the sex was consensual.

More to come

