Four men sought in break and enter at Sherway Gardens mall

Toronto police have identified one of four suspects sought in a break-and-enter at Sherway Gardens mall.

Investigators say just after 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, four men smashed the front doors of the mall’s Hudson’s Bay store.

They say the group then smashed some display cases and made off with a quantity of watches and jewelry.

Police say the suspects took off in a dark Volkswagen Jetta.

They have identified one of the men as 53-year-old Michael Winn of no fixed address, and say he’s wanted on charges of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say he’s considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

The second suspect is described as male, between 18 and 25 years of age, approximately five-foot-eight and 160 pounds with dark hair and a clean shaven face. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, green camouflage track pants, red running shoes, and a “NY” Yankees baseball hat.

The third suspect is described as male, wearing a dark hoodie with a white stripe across the chest and back, a red baseball hat, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as male, wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, dark shoes, and a red baseball cap.