Former Democratic campaign worker settles harassment suit

CHICAGO — A former campaign consultant for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has reached a $275,000 settlement to a federal lawsuit she filed against several of his political committees.

Attorneys for Alaina Hampton told the Chicago Tribune that she will receive $75,000 of the settlement.

The remainder will go to attorneys’ fees and the Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund to support women reporting workplace sexual harassment.

The lawsuit Hampton filed in March 2018 alleged that she was hindered from advancing in the speaker’s organization after alleging sexual harassment by a top Madigan lieutenant, Kevin Quinn.

Hampton said in a statement that she is relieved to move forward with her life.

A Madigan spokeswoman says the organizations are pleased with the settlement. She says Madigan “remains committed to protecting employees, volunteers and candidates.”

The Associated Press

