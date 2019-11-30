Female in custody following butcher knife attack in Parkdale

A man has suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Parkdale.

Police say they were called to the area of King Street West and Wilson Park Road just after 7:30 p.m.

They discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds in the backyard of a residence. He was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run.

A female suspect, reportedly armed with a butcher knife, fled the scene, however, police said she was known to them.

Police said the suspect was later located and taken into custody and they were not seeking any other suspects.