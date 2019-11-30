Loading articles...

Doctor suspended in U.K. and New Brunswick after online chat with cop

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick doctor who was found guilty of misconduct in England after an online chat with a cop posing as a teen has been suspended from practising in New Brunswick for nine months.

The suspension, announced Saturday by the New Brunswick College of Physicians and Surgeons, matches a suspension earlier this month by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Hazeez Awan was sanctioned after making “sexually motivated” remarks to someone who identified herself as a 13-year-old girl.

The person he was conversing with in an internet chat room, by text message and on WhatsApp was actually a police detective.

The electronic conversations at issue occurred in January 2016 when Awan was working in Leeds and nearby Wakefield. He moved to Canada in October 2017, and began a practice in Saint John. 

Dr. Ed Schollenberg of the College of Physicians and Surgeons says Awan agreed the nine-month suspension is appropriate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press

