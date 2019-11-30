Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Doctor suspended in U.K. and New Brunswick after online chat with cop
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 30, 2019 2:55 pm EST
FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick doctor who was found guilty of misconduct in England after an online chat with a cop posing as a teen has been suspended from practising in New Brunswick for nine months.
The suspension, announced Saturday by the New Brunswick College of Physicians and Surgeons, matches a suspension earlier this month by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in the United Kingdom.
Dr. Hazeez Awan was sanctioned after making “sexually motivated” remarks to someone who identified herself as a 13-year-old girl.
The person he was conversing with in an internet chat room, by text message and on WhatsApp was actually a police detective.
The electronic conversations at issue occurred in January 2016 when Awan was working in Leeds and nearby Wakefield. He moved to Canada in October 2017, and began a practice in Saint John.
Dr. Ed Schollenberg of the College of Physicians and Surgeons says Awan agreed the nine-month suspension is appropriate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2019.
The Canadian Press
