City carries out 'pothole blitz' ahead of colder months

Last Updated Nov 30, 2019 at 3:05 pm EST

City crews fill in potholes on Nov. 30, 2019 during the citys sixth pothole blitz of the year. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

The City of Toronto is carrying out out it’s sixth one-day “pothole blitz” of 2019 on Saturday.

The blitz is being conducted on all local roads, expressways, collectors and main arterial roadways to repair potholes ahead of the colder winter months.

Mark Mills, Manager of Road Operations, said the previous one-day repairs resulted in 49,000 pot holes being filled.

“We want to get these holes filled before before the winter sets in, before the freeze-thaw events happen,” he told CityNews.

Minor road delays are expedited as crews work on them throughout the day.

Mills estimates around 4000 potholes will be filled during the blitz.

City crews fill in potholes on Nov. 30, 2019 during the citys sixth pothole blitz of the year. CITYNEWS/George Joseph
