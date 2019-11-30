Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Charlottesville Confederate statue vandalized again
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 30, 2019 5:16 pm EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, that became a rallying point for white nationalists has been vandalized again, this time with graffiti saying, “Impeach Trump.”
News outlets report that the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was also spray-painted Thursday night with “This is Racist.”
Tarps were put over the graffiti and city officials expect a clean-up effort to start Monday. The statue was vandalized earlier this year with an expletive directed at President Donald Trump.
White nationalists seized on a city plan to remove the statue and flocked there in 2017 for a rally that turned violent and deadly. The city’s effort to remove the statue have been prevented by a judge amid ongoing litigation.
The statue has been vandalized several times previously.
The Associated Press
