Authorities say 2 Italians killed by avalanche on Mont Blanc

ROME — Authorities say two people have been killed by an avalanche on the Italian side of Mont Blanc.

Italian border police at the Courmayeur station say the victims were Italian.

No skiers are reported missing.

Italian state TV Rainews24 reports that the two people had been skiing off piste when they were struck by the avalanche at roughly 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) of altitude.

The Associated Press

