At least 5 dead in Mexico shootout near Texas border

MEXICO CITY — At least five armed civilians have died after Mexican security forces engaged in an hour-long gun battle with a criminal group in the town of Villa Unión, in the state of Coahuila, about an hour’s drive southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas.

The group reportedly stormed local government offices, prompting state and federal forces to intervene Saturday. The government of Coahuila said in a statement that: “These groups won’t be allowed to enter state territory,” confirming that five of the shooters were dead.

Local media have said that up to 14 people died in total.

Images on social media showed burned out vehicles and the facade of the municipal office for the town of 3,000 residents riddled with bullets. Rapid fire could be heard in videos of the shootout.

The Associated Press

