Loading articles...

Anti-immigration party in Germany chooses new leader

Tino Chrupalla, member of the Bundestag of the AfD, stands at the party conference of the AfD (Alternative for Germany) in Brunswick, Germany, Saturday, Nov.30, 2019. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

FRANKFURT — Germany’s anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party has elected a 44-year-old member of its parliamentary delegation as the party’s co-chairman.

The dpa news agency reported Tino Chrupalla was elected by a party conference in Braunschweig on Saturday to succeed Alexander Gauland as co-head of the party. Gauland did not seek re-election and backed Chrupalla. Gauland, 78, remains co-chair of the party’s delegation in the federal parliament, the Bundestag.

Joerg Meuthen was re-elected as the other party co-chair.

Chrupalla’s election was seen as an attempt to bring about a smooth succession and reduce intra-party squabbling, as occurred between Meuthen and former party co-chair Frauke Petry, who has since left the party.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Fourth collision on the highways right now. This is WB 401 at Bayview collectors, in the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
4°C is the average high. Today's high -1°C feeling like -6. Regardless of the cold, today is still the best day of…
Latest Weather
Read more