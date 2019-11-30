Loading articles...

Albania’s search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 50

People carry clothes and other supplies distributed by authorities in Thumane, western Albania, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The operation to find survivors and recover bodies from Albania's deadly earthquake was winding down Friday as the death toll climbed to 49. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

TIRANA, Albania — The search and rescue operation for earthquake survivors in Albania has ended, with no more bodies believed to be in the ruins.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said Saturday the death toll is 50 from Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake. About 2,000 people were injured.

Rama said preliminary figures showed about 900 buildings in Durres and more than 1,465 in Tirana, the capital, were seriously damaged.

The Associated Press

