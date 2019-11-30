Loading articles...

Afghan official: Roadside blast kills senior army commander

KABUL — An Afghan official says a roadside bomb in the southern Helmand province has killed two security personnel, including a senior border commander.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday that the blast in the Marjah district wounded two other security officials and a local TV reporter when it struck a passing convoy.

The spokesman said the attack likely targeted Gen. Zahir Gul Muqbil, the army border unit commander who was killed in the explosion.

He added that a reporter with the Shamshad TV network, Sardar Mohammad Sarwary, was among the wounded, and had been accompanying security forces on an operation in Marjah.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack. The militant group controls most districts in Helmand.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:24 AM
SB 404 express lanes approaching Sheppard have now reopened. Traffic can continue onto the DVP from the SB 404.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:22 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Thousands of students marched in downtown Toronto demanding action on climate change.
Latest Weather
Read more