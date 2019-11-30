Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 on board plane that crashed in Alaska; rescue underway
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 30, 2019 4:54 pm EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Authorities say a small plane carrying three people crashed after leaving Anchorage and their conditions weren’t immediately known.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the twin-engine Piper PA-31 was supposed to land in Seward on Friday but was reported as overdue.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that Alaska State Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh received reports of the crash Friday outside Cooper Landing.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane crashed near Quartz Creek Airport, which is about 28 miles (45 kilometres) from Seward.
Rescuers say they located the crash by air, but weather prevented them from landing.
Marsh says troopers and volunteers have started toward the crash site Saturday.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Authorities say it was unclear if it was a private or commercial operator.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
