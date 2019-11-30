Loading articles...

1 man dead in Brampton shooting

Last Updated Nov 30, 2019 at 8:14 pm EST

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton.

Police were called to the are of Metzak Drive and Rosepac Avenue near Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arriving they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a white vehicle seen fleeing the area with multiple suspects believed to be inside.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
CRASH - Eastbound Gardiner east of Royal York. Third lane from the left blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: Here we go! Freezing rain warnings have now been issued. Sunday will be a mess on the roads #ONstorm @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more