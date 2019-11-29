Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wrong-way driver charged with driving under influence
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 29, 2019 5:02 pm EST
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have arrested a man they allege was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he drove the wrong way on a highway Thanksgiving morning.
State troopers arrested 61-year-old Faissal Awad, of Norwich, early Thursday after receiving several calls about a driver going the wrong way on an interstate in Montville.
Troopers found the vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-395 in Norwich and safely stopped the car around 2 a.m.
Awad was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
He is being held on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to be in court Friday.
It’s unclear whether Awad has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
The Associated Press
