Wrong-way driver charged with driving under influence

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have arrested a man they allege was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he drove the wrong way on a highway Thanksgiving morning.

State troopers arrested 61-year-old Faissal Awad, of Norwich, early Thursday after receiving several calls about a driver going the wrong way on an interstate in Montville.

Troopers found the vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-395 in Norwich and safely stopped the car around 2 a.m.

Awad was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to be in court Friday.

It’s unclear whether Awad has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press

