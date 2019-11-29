Loading articles...

Vietnam receives last of 39 remains of trafficking victims

The brother of Hoang Van Tiep carries his portrait outside Trung Song church during his funeral on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 18-year old Tiep was among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains were among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

DO THANH, Vietnam — The last remains of the 39 Vietnamese who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month have been repatriated to their home country.

Photos by the Vietnam News Agency show the arrival at the Hanoi airport of 16 bodies and seven urns, which were flown from London.

They were loaded into ambulances on a foggy Saturday morning for a trip to their hometowns in several provinces in northern and central Vietnam.

The bodies were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were aged between 15 and 44.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Several suspects have been arrested in the U.K. and Vietnam.

The Associated Press

