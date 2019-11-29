Loading articles...

Vatican returns relic from Jesus’ manger to Holy Land

JERUSALEM — Christians are celebrating the return to the Holy Land of a tiny wooden relic they believe was part of Jesus’ manger nearly 1,400 years after it was sent to Rome as a gift to the pope.

The thumb-sized relic was unveiled to worshippers Friday at the Notre Dame church in Jerusalem for a day of celebrations and prayer.

On Saturday, it will be sent to its permanent home at the Franciscan Church of St. Catherine, next to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the West Bank holy site where tradition says Jesus was born. Its arrival will coincide with Advent, a four-week period leading up to Christmas.

The Vatican says Pope Francis returned the relic to the custodian of Catholic religious sites in the Holy Land as a gift.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:25 AM
UPDATE: SB HWY 404 ramp to SB DVP & EB 401 closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:30 AM
No weather concerns today or Saturday but on Sunday @jilltaylor680 says we could be dealing with quite a bit of ❄️f…
Latest Weather
Read more