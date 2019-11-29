Loading articles...

United Conservative Party holds first annual meeting since election win

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers his State of the Province address to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce in Edmonton on October 29, 2019. Members of Alberta's United Conservative party are meeting up for the first time since winning government in the spring election.Premier Jason Kenney's party is holding its annual general meeting Friday through Sunday at the Westin Calgary Airport Hotel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

CALGARY — Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are meeting for the first time since the party formed government after winning last spring’s election.

The UCP is holding its annual meeting today through Sunday in Calgary.

Premier Jason Kenney is to speak to members on Saturday and is to take questions from party rank and file on Sunday.

Party members are set to vote on a variety of resolutions through the weekend and will elect new members to the board of directors.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to attend on Friday night.

Facebook groups, ranging from students to public-sector workers, are encouraging people to come out on Saturday afternoon to protest government budget cuts.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press




