Two men seriously injured in Square One stabbing

Police are searching for two suspects following a double stabbing near Square One shopping centre in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate around 7:45 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived they discovered two men suffering from serious injuries. Both were transported to a trauma centre.

Police are searching for two male suspects. The first is described as a black male wearing a dark jacket and jeans while the second is also a black male wearing a black jacket and blue pants.