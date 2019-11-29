Loading articles...

Two men seriously injured in Square One stabbing

A Peel Regional Police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

Police are searching for two suspects following a double stabbing near Square One shopping centre in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate around 7:45 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived they discovered two men suffering from serious injuries. Both were transported to a trauma centre.

Police are searching for two male suspects. The first is described as a black male wearing a dark jacket and jeans while the second is also a black male wearing a black jacket and blue pants.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB 404 ramp to Steeles/Woodbine.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:22 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Thousands of students marched in downtown Toronto demanding action on climate change.
Latest Weather
Read more