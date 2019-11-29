Loading articles...

Turkish, German, French, British leaders to discuss Syria

BERLIN — The German government says the leaders of Turkey, Britain, Germany and France will meet to discuss the situation in Syria before a NATO summit in London opens next week.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel will get together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron after she arrives in the British capital on Tuesday.

Turkey’s unilateral decision to intervene in northern Syria without warning its allies has been a source of tension in NATO.

Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters seized areas in northeastern Syria in a military offensive launched nearly two months ago.

NATO leaders will meet in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Associated Press

