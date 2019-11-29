TSB releases new images of fatal Kingston plane crash as probe continues

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has released new images of the wreckage from a fatal plane crash in Kingston Wednesday that killed all seven people on board.

One photo shows investigators combing through the crash site while a second depicts the mangled wreckage being taken away for analysis.

The TSB says everyone on board the small, U.S.-registered airplane died after it crashed in a wooded area around 5 p.m.

“The aircraft was destroyed,” the TSB said on its website. “Examination of the wreckage indicates that the angle of impact with terrain was very steep. There was no post-impact fire.”

Meanwhile, the Ontario chief coroner’s office says it will perform post-mortem examinations on the victims in the coming days.

The TSB says the plane had taken off from Buttonville municipal airport in Markham and the pilot made contact with the Kingston airport just before the plane went down.

“It appears that the aircraft intended to land in Kingston, Ontario as there were communications between the pilot and Kingston Flight Service Station just prior to the accident,” the TSB states on its website.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office says the victims’ names likely won’t be released for several days.

“The identities of the deceased persons will not be released to authorities until they have all been positively identified by scientific methods and next of kin have been notified,” issues manager Cheryl Mahyr said in a statement Friday.

CityNews spoke to one man who identified the person believed to be piloting the plane as Otabek Oblokulov.

Khudoyor Ortikov told CityNews he’s been a close friend of Oblokulov’s for decades, and says his wife and three kids, aged 16, 10 and 6, were on the plane along with his brother-in-law and his wife.

The family of five were apparently visiting Canada from Texas for the American Thanksgiving.

A second person confirmed with the Canadian Press that Oblokulov and his family were on the plane.

“I’m shocked and I still can’t believe this happened, it’s a big loss for us,” said Ali Kodirov, who said he’s known Oblokulov since 2003, when he helped Kodirov settle in America after immigrating from Uzbekistan.

Kodirov who lives in Austin, Texas said Oblokulov was a Houston resident and part of the Uzbek community in the Texan city.

“He was a really nice family guy and very helpful to the community in Houston.”

Dana Atkinson, president of Anson Aviation in Sugar Land, Texas, said Oblokulov trained at his aviation school and was known to many people in the local aviation community.

“He was very friendly, very outgoing and well-liked,” said Atkinson, adding that his company helped Oblokulov buy his plane, identified by investigators as a Piper PA-32, so he could travel with his family.

“We’re all sad any time something like this happens.”

Atkinson said his company helped connect Oblokulov with a third-party seller to purchase the plane and performed routine oil changes on it.

Was weather a factor?

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however local residents and police noted there was bad weather in the area at the time.

The TSB’s lead investigator, Ken Webster, says those conditions will be a part of the board’s probe.

Const. Ash Gutheinz of the Kingston police said the area was under a wind advisory at the time, calling the conditions “blustery.”

A spokesman for Canadian Forces Base Trenton, meanwhile, said a military helicopter dealt with high winds while it searched for the crash site.

Maj. Trevor Reid said the helicopter crew found the wreckage thanks to an emergency beacon on board the plane.

Residents in the area also noted there was heavy rain and strong winds around the time of the crash.

“I was amazed that anybody was even flying last night because there was lots of notice that this windstorm was coming,” said Rob Gibson, who lives near the site of the crash.

Gibson said in an interview he could hear a helicopter searching for the downed aircraft Wednesday night, but didn’t hear any sounds from the crash itself.

