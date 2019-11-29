Loading articles...

Trump to meet Macron, Merkel at NATO summit

President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Trump is returning from a surprise trip to Afghanistan with troops for Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of next week’s NATO summit in London.

The summit comes at a critical moment for the 29-member military alliance, which has been fraying in the face of Trump’s complaints that too many NATO members are spending too little on defence.

Trump also has meetings scheduled during the summit with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte.

The summit is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trump has no meeting scheduled, as of now, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit host. Britain holds parliamentary elections Dec. 12.

Johnson has said he doesn’t want “loving allies” to get involved in Britain’s politics.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Islington collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
Stay with 680News for further updates tonight and again Saturday for details on system that will bring rather messy…
Latest Weather
Read more