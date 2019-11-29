Loading articles...

Town parade cancelled over possible Confederate float issues

GARNER, N.C. — A North Carolina town has cancelled its annual Christmas parade over possible issues with a float sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Garner spokesman Rick Mercier tells The News & Observer that online chatter about the float led officials to conclude the event could be targeted for disruption.

He says online posts didn’t threaten to disrupt the parade, but officials wanted to err on the side of public safety given protests about Confederate monuments and symbols in recent years. Video of last year’s parade was shared and criticized Monday by the “Move Silent Sam” Twitter account.

Members of Col. Leonidas L. Polk Camp No. 1486 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans have been involved in the parade for years. Group commander Don Scott says he understands the town’s concerns.

