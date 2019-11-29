Toronto lights up first weekend of December

The first weekend of December and the city is marking it with the annual Cavalcade of Lights, including the highly-anticipated lighting of the Nathan Phillips Square Tree. The holiday season barrels ahead with a multitude of events across Toronto.

Events

Toronto’s official tree lighting

The city will be decked with boughs of holly on Saturday for the Cavalcade of Lights. The 50-foot tree will be lit at Nathan Phillips Square just after 8 p.m. but the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-show skating music and live music. The tree will be decorated with 525,000 energy-efficient lights and 500 ornaments. After the tree lighting, stick around for some more live music and circus acts, another skating party and a fireworks show.

Hanukkah market of fun

The holiday of Hanukkah arrives in less than a month, so it is time for a celebration at NoshFest — a Hanukkah market taking place at Artscape Wychwood Barns on Sunday. The market includes Jewish food vendors and traditional treats, as well as artists and artisans, live music and cooking demos.

A holiday village in the city

Experience the homey feel of the holidays in a big city at the historic Brick Works. As part of Evergreen’s Winter Village, which starts on Saturday and runs until Dec. 22, check out the holiday market, enjoy some warm drinks and comforting treats, and take a skate on the outdoor rink.

Swim like a polar bear

It is not for everyone but some will be taking the plunge in the cold waters of Woodbine Beach on Saturday for a charitable polar bear dip. Brainfreeze raises awareness and money for youth mental health. Money raised from the event will go to Jack.org’s youth mental health programs. After the polar dip, everyone will celebrate their accomplishments at a local pub.

Christmas at the castle

Holiday magic will be all around you at Casa Loma’s A Nutcracker Christmas at the Castle. If you love Christmas trees, you will have nine decorated ones to marvel at including a 40-foot tree in the Great Hall. The festivities start on Sunday and continue until Jan. 5. The castle will be adorned with plenty of other decorations, as well as Santa’s workshop, and starting on Dec. 15, an outdoor holiday market and a lights display in the gardens.

Road closures

Cavalcade of Lights

Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue, and Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street, will be closed from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for a full list of the closures. The 501 Queen streetcar and the 6 Bay bus routes will be diverting in the area.

Transit

Partial Line 1 closure

Subways won’t be running on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations stations this weekend due to signal upgrades. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running. Riders travelling south who require an elevator should exit the train at York Mills Station.