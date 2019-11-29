Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Surge in new voters sparks talk of UK election ‘youthquake’
by Jill Lawless, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 29, 2019 2:17 am EST
Labour councillor Abdul Hal, left, speaks alongside Hector Birchwood, Brexit Party candidate for Holborn and St Pancras during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. There is a generation of young people who weren't old enough to vote in the Brexit referendum, but those young voters could hold the key to victory in the upcoming Dec. 12 General Election for which-ever party can garner their vote. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LONDON — In a British election dominated by Brexit, young voters who had no say in the country’s decision to leave the European Union could hold the key to victory. That is, if they can be bothered to vote.
It has long been a truth in British politics that young people vote in lower numbers than older ones. But that may be changing.
According to official figures, 3.85 million people registered to vote between the day the election was called on Oct. 29 and Tuesday’s registration deadline — two-thirds of them under 35.
Amy Heley of campaigning group Vote for your Future says the figure “shows that politics has been so high profile recently that it is encouraging more young people to vote.”