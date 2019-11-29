Loading articles...

Surge in new voters sparks talk of UK election ‘youthquake’

Labour councillor Abdul Hal, left, speaks alongside Hector Birchwood, Brexit Party candidate for Holborn and St Pancras during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. There is a generation of young people who weren't old enough to vote in the Brexit referendum, but those young voters could hold the key to victory in the upcoming Dec. 12 General Election for which-ever party can garner their vote. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — In a British election dominated by Brexit, young voters who had no say in the country’s decision to leave the European Union could hold the key to victory. That is, if they can be bothered to vote.

It has long been a truth in British politics that young people vote in lower numbers than older ones. But that may be changing.

According to official figures, 3.85 million people registered to vote between the day the election was called on Oct. 29 and Tuesday’s registration deadline — two-thirds of them under 35.

Amy Heley of campaigning group Vote for your Future says the figure “shows that politics has been so high profile recently that it is encouraging more young people to vote.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:36 PM
#COLLISION : WB #HWY401 at Victoria Park in the Collectors. Crash taking over 3 left lanes, emergency crews on scene. Delays from Warden.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:05 PM
Still uncertainty on what precipitation type will dominate Sunday but one thing is for sure, Sunday is an active we…
Latest Weather
Read more