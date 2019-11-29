Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 29, 2019 4:35 pm EST
A fire truck is stuck under a bridge after being stolen in Winnipeg on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone
WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg zapped a man with a stun gun and took him into custody after a suspect stole a fire truck and took it for a joyride through downtown.
Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken.
Const. Rob Carver says police were called by an off-duty firefighter who noticed the long, red fire truck being driven with it’s lights flashing by a man in civilian clothing.
Police cruisers pursued the fire truck through the city as it drove into a park, crashed into another vehicle and into a utility pole.
Officers used two spike belts and the fire truck finally stopped underneath a bridge after its front tires were deflated, one nearly falling off.
Carver says he has never seen anything like it before and he’s thankful no one was injured.
The Canadian Press
