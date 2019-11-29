Loading articles...

Spain: Sunbathers help migrants arriving to beach by boat

MADRID — Sunbathers have assisted two dozen exhausted migrants who arrived by boat to a beach in Spain’s Canary Islands.

The boat landed early Friday at a beach in San Bartolomé de Tirajana on the island of Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s seven Canary Islands located off the northwest coast of Africa.

Television images showed bathers giving the migrants water and food and wrapping them in towels.

Emergency services said the Spanish Red Cross later looked after the migrants — 12 men, eight women and three children — six of whom were treated at a local hospital. None were reported to be in serious condition.

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press said the North African and sub Saharan migrants had been aboard the boat for several days.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Islington collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
Stay with 680News for further updates tonight and again Saturday for details on system that will bring rather messy…
Latest Weather
Read more