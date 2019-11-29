Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 29, 2019 4:00 am EST
OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer heads into the Conservative heartland of Alberta today.
His speech to the United Conservative Party convention will come at the end of a bruising week of challenges to his leadership.
Those have included several direct calls for his resignation during meetings with local party members, as well as direct campaigns aimed at getting him out from some prominent Conservatives.
Last night at a meeting with party supporters in Ottawa, Scheer heard a range of opinions on why he failed to form a majority last month.
But despite that, several people said Scheer deserves and has earned a shot at staying on as leader, if he can make the case for why.
He’ll attempt to lay that out during tonight’s speech, which will focus as well on his goals for when the House of Commons returns next week.
This report was first published by The Canadian Press Nov. 29, 2019.
The Canadian Press
