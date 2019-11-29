Loading articles...

Raw sewage spill forces Southern California beach closures

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — A spill of approximately 4 million gallons (15 million litres) of raw sewage has forced health officials to close more than 16 miles (26 kilometres) of ocean and bay water areas in Orange County.

The Los Angeles Times reports Friday the spill was caused by a broken force main at the Ben Brown Golf Course in Laguna Beach. The broken main was first reported Wednesday afternoon.

The ocean and bay water areas are closed from Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach to Poche Beach at the Dana Point and San Clemente border in Orange County.

The affected areas will be closed until the water quality reaches state standards. Exposure to untreated sewage can result in serious illnesses.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: NB DVP app. Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:10 PM
Well where do we begin... Let's just say it's a stay in and watch Christmas movies kind of day on Sunday.... #onstorm #680storm
Latest Weather
Read more