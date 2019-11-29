Loading articles...

Public comment sought on rules for Madison River crowding

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana officials are seeking public comment on proposed rules to address crowding on the popular Madison River outside Yellowstone National Park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks released an online survey asking residents to rate alternatives to address issues such as commercial fishing outfitters, social conflict and angler use on the upper river and recreation on the lower river.

The deadline for public comment is Jan. 6.

The Madison River, known for its brown and rainbow trout fishery, starts in Yellowstone and flows past Ennis and into the Missouri River near Three Forks. The state has been considering regulations as the river has become more popular.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission voted earlier this month to ask the public what it would consider proper management of the river.

