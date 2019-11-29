Proposed 2020 Toronto police budget set to top $1.2B

Toronto police are asking for an almost $41 million increase in their 2020 budget proposal.

In a statement released late Friday night, chief Mark Saunders says the increase is necessary to deliver modern, strategic policing to the meet the growing needs of a city like Toronto.

“The Service will continue to focus on intelligence-led policing and deployment to ensure we are where the public needs us most,” said Saunders. “We are adding resources to improve public safety, address pedestrian and traffic safety, and building stronger partnerships through the expansion of our Neighbourhood Community Officer Program.”

The proposed 2020 budget comes in at $1.2 billion which is an almost 4 per cent increase over the previous year.

Almost $29 million of the requested increase is needed to cover salary increases under the new collective bargaining agreement while the rest of the money will be used to hire 341 new officers and invest in new or enhanced initiatives.

After two years of 0 per cent budget increases in 2017 and 2018, this is the second time in as many years that the operating budget request has exceeded $1 billion.

The budget request must first be passed by the Police Services Board before it goes on to City Council for final approval.

Mayor John Tory, who sits on the Police Services Board, says while they are in the early stages of the consultation process around the police budget, he supports a number of the initiatives targeted in the budget.

“Supporting the police is an essential part of the City’s ongoing response to gun violence along with investments in communities to address the roots of violence which I look forward to supporting during the City’s budget process together with urging tougher bail and sentencing laws when it comes to gun crimes,” Tory said in a statement.

“This budget also funds a dedicated traffic enforcement unit to help support the City’s Vision Zero traffic plan efforts and the rollout of body worn cameras.”