Peter Harder to step down as government's representative in the Senate

OTTAWA — The man representing the Liberal government in the Senate is stepping down at the end of the year.

Sen. Peter Harder, who shepherded government legislation in the Senate as it began its transition into a more independent and less partisan chamber of sober second thought, will remain a member of the upper house he joined in April 2016.

Harder is a former senior public servant who led the team that helped the Liberals transition into power after they won the 2015 election.

He was the first senator that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recommended for appointment through a new arm’s-length advisory body aimed at finding senators based on merit, rather than patronage.

Harder’s dual role as a nominally Independent senator who handled the Liberal government’s business has come under criticism from the remaining Conservative senators.

Sen. Grant Mitchell, who has been the government’s liaison in the Senate since May 2016 — keeping tabs on senators’ views on government legislation, like a whip without the power of party discipline — is also stepping down from that role while remaining a senator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press

