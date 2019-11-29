Loading articles...

Peru’s Keiko Fujimori leaves prison after top court ruling

Keiko Fujimori, right, is embraced by her husband Mark Vito Villanela after being released from the Chorillos prison in Lima, Peru, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The Constitutional Tribunal narrowly approved a habeas corpus request to free Fujimori from detention while she is investigated for alleged accusations she accepted money from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.(AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

LIMA, Peru — Once-powerful opposition leader and two-time Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori has left prison to the cheers of her supporters and criticism by opponents who called it another blow for impunity for the corrupt.

Smiling broadly, the daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori walked out of the women’s prison in the Lima district of Chorrillos and was handed a bouquet of roses by her husband, Mark Villanella, who had been on a hunger strike demanding her release.

Keiko Fujimori called her prison stay the “most painful time of my life, so the first thing I want to do now is thank God for giving me the strength to resist.”

Fujimori was freed after Peru’s constitutional Tribunal approved a request to release her from detention while she is investigated for alleged corruption.

Mauricio Munoz And Jorge Rueda, The Associated Press





Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 404 express lanes closed approaching Sheppard Ave. Traffic forced onto EB or WB 401. No access to the DVP. Delay…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:22 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Thousands of students marched in downtown Toronto demanding action on climate change.
Latest Weather
Read more