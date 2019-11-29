Loading articles...

Ontario English Catholic teachers move closer to legal strike position

Last Updated Nov 29, 2019 at 6:40 pm EST

Ontario's minister of education Stephen Lecce . THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston

Ontario’s education minister says the union representing the province’s English Catholic teachers is moving closer to a legal strike position.

Stephen Lecce says the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) requested a “no-board” report on Friday, which means 45,000 Catholic elementary and high school teachers could be in a legal strike position as early as Dec. 16.

Earlier this month, the teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

The union’s president said that vote sends a message to the government that members won’t accept an agreement that would be detrimental to learning and working conditions in schools.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, OECTA said they were hopeful the two sides could move forward despite the “challenges created at the bargaining table by the government.”

“While we continue to work constructively with the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association, the government is holding firm on their desire to make devastating cuts to Ontario’s publicly funded education system,” read the brief statement.

Lecce says he’s disappointed that OECTA has decided to take another step on the path to job action.

“I’ve been clear – I want to get deals that keep the children of this province in school,” he said in a statement. “My team is ready to continue meeting to negotiate a deal that puts our students first and provides the predictability parents deserve.”

Eat_Crow

Is anybody surprised by this move?

In the private sector, unions need to be reasonable, lest they drive their employer(s) out of business.

In the public sector, there are no such checks and balances. Governments, particularly those in the past, would give unions anything they wanted to avoid a strike during their mandate.

Without balance of power, there can be no fair negotiations.

November 29, 2019 at 6:49 pm
