Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday:

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 3.69 per cent, to $9.67 on 8.78 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Down three cents, or 12.24 per cent, to 21.5 cents on 6.62 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 16 cents, or 4.6 per cent, to $3.32 on 6.62 million shares.

Harte Gold Corp. (TSX:HRT). Materials. Up 5.5 cents, or 40.74 per cent, to 19 cents on 5.29 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 2.43 per cent, to $5.21 on 4.49 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. Financial Services. Down three cents, or 11 per cent, to $26.13 on 4.46 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Down $1.64 or 1.34 per cent to $120.61. Canadian National Railway Co. says it is striving to address grain and propane backlogs as it ramps up service following an eight-day strike, but industry producers are demanding priority treatment that may not come. The railyway ground to a near halt after 3,200 conductors and yard workers picketed last week, operating at 10 per cent capacity and stopping corn and canola shipments. The company is deploying extra resources as it tries to unclog its crowded rail yards, but says extra product movement is not a guarantee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press